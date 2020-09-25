Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's PM says foreign long-term visa holders can gradually enter from October

The restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the disease in Japan had prevented visa holders, including long-term residents, from re-entering. The government later rolled back some to those measures to let existing visa holders, including permanent residents, return on condition they undergo coronavirus testing and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:43 IST
Japan's PM says foreign long-term visa holders can gradually enter from October

Japan will gradually start allowing entry to foreigners with newly issued long-term visas from October, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, further relaxing tough restrictions introduced earlier this year to guard against imported cases of coronavirus. The relaxation will be applied to foreigners with the appropriate visas, including student visas, sequentially from countries where the novel coronavirus has subsided, Suga said, without saying which nationalities would be the first to be granted entry.

They will be required to test for coronavirus before they are allowed into the country. Tourists are still barred from entering Japan. The restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the disease in Japan had prevented visa holders, including long-term residents, from re-entering.

The government later rolled back some to those measures to let existing visa holders, including permanent residents, return on condition they undergo coronavirus testing and self-quarantine for 14 days. Entry will be limited to about 1,000 people a day, the Jiji news agency said.

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 32 million people and killed about 977,000 around the world. Japan has so far managed to avoid the kind of explosive outbreak seen in hard-hit countries such as the United States and India, with 80,600 infections and 1,537 deaths.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, NDA fully prepared for Bihar elections: Dy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and National Democratic Alliance NDA are fully prepared for the upcoming state elections which will be held in three phases with polling starti...

ISL: Thangboi Singto joins Hyderabad FC as assistant coach, technical director for youth

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday appointed highly experienced coach Thangboi Singto as the senior team assistant coach and technical director youth. The 46-year-old Manipuri coach has penned a long-term deal with the club as ...

ED attaches properties worth Rs 255.17 cr of Kanva Group

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached properties worth Rs 255.17 crore, owned by founder of Kanva Group of Companies, N Nanjundaiah and his family members, in connection with a case pertaining to cheating of investors. ...

At least 13 people drown in migrant shipwreck off Libya

Over a dozen migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their small dinghy capsized off the coast of Libya, the United Nations reported Friday, the latest shipwreck to underscore the deadly risks facing those who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020