Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Groundbreaking' Lesotho study reveals high cost of domestic violence

By Emma Batha LONDON, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Countries could save billions of dollars a year by tackling the "disgusting pandemic" of domestic violence, the Commonwealth secretary-general said as economists estimated the scourge cost the tiny African kingdom of Lesotho 5.5% of GDP. Patricia Scotland said domestic violence burdened health, police and judicial services, led to absenteeism at work and school, and permanently damaged children who witnessed it, impacting future generations.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:37 IST
'Groundbreaking' Lesotho study reveals high cost of domestic violence

By Emma Batha LONDON, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Countries could save billions of dollars a year by tackling the "disgusting pandemic" of domestic violence, the Commonwealth secretary-general said as economists estimated the scourge cost the tiny African kingdom of Lesotho 5.5% of GDP.

Patricia Scotland said domestic violence burdened health, police and judicial services, led to absenteeism at work and school, and permanently damaged children who witnessed it, impacting future generations. About one in three women in Lesotho has suffered physical or sexual violence - often by a partner, similar to the global prevalence rate, according to a Commonwealth study published on Friday.

Analysts calculated this cost the country more than 1.9 billion Lesotho loti ($113 million) a year - equivalent to $50 per citizen. Scotland said the "groundbreaking" study was part of a wider Commonwealth initiative to encourage all countries to put a price tag on violence against women and girls.

Nations that argued they did not have the money to tackle the issue should look at how much it is already costing them, she said. Lesotho's gender minister, Mahali Phamotse, said domestic violence was impacting development in the mountain kingdom, which lies within South Africa, and the study would shape efforts to address it.

Recommendations included training health staff, teachers and the private sector, improving data collection and enacting a long-awaited domestic violence bill. Scotland has made tackling domestic violence a key plank of her leadership of the Commonwealth, an alliance of 54 countries that are home to more than 1 billion women and girls.

The Lesotho study revealed not only the direct costs of domestic violence, but also the broader economic impact. It said victims' annual income losses - which exceeded $20 million - lead to reduced spending power which have knock-on effects on the wider economy, while missed school affected girls' future earning potential.

Scotland hoped the greater global focus on domestic abuse, which has soared during lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus, would spur more governments to take action. "The consequences are not just for this generation but for the generations to come," she said.

"All the data shows us that if we do not have peace in our homes we haven't got a hope of having real peace in our world." Scotland said domestic violence cut across all sections of society and urged everyone from bosses to religious leaders not to turn a blind eye.

"If it is one in three women that this is happening to, how many women do you and I know? Do not say 'this is not my business'. It is absolutely everybody's business," she said. ($1 = 16.9063 Lesotho lotis)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...

Amazon Prime Video surprises 'Mirzapur' fans by dropping Season 1 for free

As the release date for the most-anticipated season two of Mirzapur fast approaches, Amazon Prime Video is all set to give die-hard fans a full first season at no cost. With Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video...

UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99%

A new rapid test for COVID-19 has over 99 diagnostic sensitivity in early studies, scientists assessing the test at the University of Oxford said on Friday. Public Health England official Steve Pullan said that early data indicated the LamP...

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020