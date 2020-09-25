COVID: Kin of 3 deceased health workers in J-K given assistance under Centre's insurance scheme

The families of two doctors and a healthcare worker from Jammu and Kashmir, who died due to COVID-19 contracted while on duty, have been provided assistance under a central government scheme to grant an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Friday. The deceased doctors are from Pulwama and Bandipora and the healthcare worker is from Baramulla.

Bhupinder Kumar, the Mission Director of National Health Mission in J-K, said the claims of the three have so far been settled and payment has been made to the affected families. He added the rest of the claims of the healthcare workers were under submission and would be settled soon. An official spokesman said so far, seven health workers have contracted the virus while on duty and died. The government announced the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers across the country, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

The insurance provided under this scheme would be over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary..