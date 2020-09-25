Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:32 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3744 3503 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 661458 588169 5606 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 8416 6071 14------------------------------------------------------------Assam 165582 135141 608------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 174265 160178 878------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 11212 8677 145 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 95623 58833 752 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 264450 228436 5147 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 31071 25071 386 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 130391 110490 3396 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 120578 101273 1273------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 13536 9429 151 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 69832 49557 1105 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 76438 62945 652 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 557212 450302 8417 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 159933 111331 635 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 3969 2893 54------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 117588 93238 2152 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1300757 992806 34761 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 9537 7369 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 5158 3343 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1786 1105 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 5768 4637 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 201096 161044 767 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 25489 19781 494 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 107096 84025 3134 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 124730 109243 1412 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 2692 2054 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 569370 513836 9148 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 181627 150160 1080 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 24130 17464 262 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 45332 33642 555 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 384277 317611 5450 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 241059 211020 4665 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 5895202 4834677 93303------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 58,95,202 and the death toll at 93,303. The ministry said that 48,34,677 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAMHDA

