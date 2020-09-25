Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:41 IST
U.S. CDC reports 202,329 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 6,958,632 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 42,340 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 202,329.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 24 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

