Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily count

Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily countReuters | Prague | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:53 IST
The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
The total number of cases reached 61,318 in the country of 10.7 million. There had been 582 deaths as of Friday, up 15 from the previous count.
