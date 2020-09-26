Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia reported 4,494 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 271,339, official data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:59 IST
Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQfPch in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Poland reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, close to Friday's record high, the health ministry said, taking the country closer to reimposing restrictions.

* Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 22 on Saturday at 7,523, bringing its total to 1,143,571, the country's coronavirus task force reported. * Ukraine registered a record 3,833 cases of new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Saturday, up from a previous record of 3,584 new cases reported on Sept. 17.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,507 to 282,730, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 9 to 9,452. * The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

AMERICAS * Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 720,858 on Friday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,844.

* Peru will push forward with a gradual reopening of its economy in October, allowing international flights to countries in the region and more people into its restaurants and stores, the government said on Friday, provided coronavirus cases continue to fall. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reported 4,494 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 271,339, official data from the health ministry showed on Saturday. * Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

* South Korea on Saturday reported 49 new domestic coronavirus cases, the smallest number of locally transmitted cases in 44 days in a sign that tighter social distancing rules are paying off. * The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 2,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 88 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 301,256 cases and 5,284 deaths.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A single dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to interim results.

* China said the WHO had given it its blessing to start administering experimental vaccines to people while clinical trials were still underway, and Brazil decided to join the global vaccine partnership COVAX. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The Group of 20 major economies on Friday said they are looking at structural approaches to secure longer-term financing for developing countries, including development of domestic capital markets and work to catalyze private sector investment. * With COVID-19 deaths in the United States topping 200,000, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- but it is not clear how.

* Mitsubishi Motors Corp will seek voluntary retirement from 500 to 600 employees, mostly in management, in Japan from mid-November to cut costs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. (Compiled by Timothy Heritage)

