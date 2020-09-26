Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Puducherry, Sept 26 (PTI): Ruling Congress legislator and chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority T Jayamoorthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare told PTI that the legislator tested positive at a government hospital here. Jayamoorthy would be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, sources said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:31 IST
Pondy MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Puducherry, Sept 26 (PTI): Ruling Congress legislator and chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority T Jayamoorthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare told PTI that the legislator tested positive at a government hospital here.

Jayamoorthy would be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, sources said. Two of the Ministers of Puducherry and three legislators, including two members of the opposition parties - AINRC and AIADMK - had tested positive a few weeks ago and recovered after treatment inChennai.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his governments ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a force multiplier for the global economy. Addressing the historic 75th session of the UN Genera...

India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership ...

Be on guard against forces trying to 'wipe out' Bengal's rich

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday urged people to be on guard against forces that had been trying to wipe out the states rich history, as he raked up the issue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagars bust desecration last ye...

PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community even as he announced a USD 15 million gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020