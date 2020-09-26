Pondy MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Puducherry, Sept 26 (PTI): Ruling Congress legislator and chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority T Jayamoorthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. An official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare told PTI that the legislator tested positive at a government hospital here.

Jayamoorthy would be shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, sources said. Two of the Ministers of Puducherry and three legislators, including two members of the opposition parties - AINRC and AIADMK - had tested positive a few weeks ago and recovered after treatment inChennai.