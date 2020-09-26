Ascertain reasons for spike in COVID-19 cases, reduce deaths: TN CS to Collectors

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in at least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu causing concern, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Saturday directed Collectors to ascertain the reasons for the increase in the pandemic in recent times. He directed them to also take appropriate measures to reduce the fatalities.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 5,647 new cases and 85 deaths, taking the tally to 5,75,017 and toll to 9,233. The active cases remain at 46,336.

Active cases have been on the decline for the past several days. Taking serious note of the increase in the pandemic in the districts that have suddenly emerged as hot spots, Shanmugam said, "the Collectors should find out the reason behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and also take necessary action to reduce the number of deaths." Reviewing the steps being taken to contain the virus and also the treatment protocols in place, through video conference from the Secretariat here, he asked the Collectors to make sure that there are proper facilities in hospitals.

Shanmugam's review with the Collectors of Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tiruvarur and Salem, comes ahead of Chief Minister K Palaniswami's meeting with bureaucrats and medical professionals slated next week to review the prevailing COVID-19 condition. After five months of lockdown from March 25 to prevent coronavirus infections, the Tamil Nadu government last month announced several relaxations, including free inter-district travel and resumption of public transport, while extending the lockdown till September 30.

During the review, Shanmugam recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Palaniswami on Thursday during which he appreciated Tamil Nadu's efforts in controlling the coronavirus..