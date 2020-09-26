Left Menu
Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 cases cross 36,000

Of the 195 new infections, 175 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while 20 cases were detected in rural areas. Of the total 2,355 cases in rural Ahmedabad, 2,243 patients have been discharged so far, including 26 in the day, officials said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:43 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 36,048 on Saturday with the addition of 195 fresh cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the infection in the city, the total toll in the district went up to 1,816, it said.

A total of 182 patients, including 156 from Ahmedabad and 26 from rural areas, weredischarged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 29,924, the department said in a release. Of the 195 new infections, 175 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while 20 cases were detected in rural areas.

Of the total 2,355 cases in rural Ahmedabad, 2,243 patients have been discharged so far, including 26 in the day, officials said. Ahmedabad civic body has so far detected 966 COVID-19 cases after conducting 67,845 tests in 7,810 offices in the city under its "COVID-19 coordinator scheme," a senior official has said.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the civic body, the city has 3,794 active cases. At 681, west zone has the highest number of such cases. PTI KA PD NSK NSK

