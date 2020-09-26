Sikkim speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Assembly Speaker L B Das tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday along with 16 members of his staff and family, officials said. A total 48 new case, 31 of them from the capital city of Gangtok, were reported during the day increasing the number of active cases in the mountain state to 705.

There was a report of one death due to the pandemic, the officials said. They said eight corona positive cases were reported from among employees of the Samman Bhavan here, which is an office of the chief minister.

Also affected is a doctor on COVID-19 duty, health department sources said. The sources said 2016 coronavirus affected people have been discharged 2016. The caseload stands at 2752 in Sikkim, the sources said.

In the last two days nine health workers have tested positive for COVID19, the health department sources added.