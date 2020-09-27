FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases as infections rise nationally for a second week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

Minnesota on Saturday reported 1,418 new cases, Montana 343 new cases, South Dakota reported 579 and Wisconsin had 2,902 new cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3mQfPch in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose to 9,457. * The British government wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, amid concerns that more lockdown measures may be needed to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

* An issue with England's COVID-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the virus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday. * Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit its highest level since June 20 on Sunday at 7,867, bringing its total to 1,151,438, Russia's coronavirus task force reported.

AMERICAS * The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity.

* Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 726,431 on Saturday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 76,243. * Argentina's coronavirus infections topped 700,000 on Saturday with new daily infections and deaths among the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia reported 3,874 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 275,213, official data from the COVID-19 task force showed. It also reported 78 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 10,386.

* The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 2,995 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 60 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 304,226 cases and 5,344 deaths. * Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China is 85,351. The number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country's provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The Group of 20 major economies on Friday said they are looking at structural approaches to secure longer-term financing for developing countries, including development of domestic capital markets and work to catalyze private sector investment.

(Compiled by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Catherine Evans)