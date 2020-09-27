Left Menu
Three fatalities each were registered in Khurda and Cuttack, two each in Jajpur and Kendrapara and one each in Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Subarnapur, he said. As many as 3,378 more people were cured of the disease, the official said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 82.89 per cent.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:59 IST
Odisha reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,09,374 on Sunday as 3,922 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 797, a health official said. As many as 2,309 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,613 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 818, followed by Cuttack (380), Keonjhar (212) and Angul (200), the official said. Three fatalities each were registered in Khurda and Cuttack, two each in Jajpur and Kendrapara and one each in Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Subarnapur, he said.

As many as 3,378 more people were cured of the disease, the official said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 82.89 per cent. Odisha now has 34,953 active coronavirus cases, while 1,73,571 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments in the state so far, he said. The state has tested over 31.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 49,049 on Saturday, the official added.

