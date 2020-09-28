Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

The government said the social distancing rules will remain in place during the holidays, calling for people to refrain from trips and gatherings, and warning against any large rallies including a "drive-thru" protest. Some 137 demonstrations planned by some civic groups have already been banned, said Son Young-rae, a senior official at the health ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:39 IST
S.Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted a double-digit rise in daily infections for a third consecutive day. Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported, and total infections rose to 23,661, with 406 deaths.

The numbers were the lowest since Aug. 11, just before a new cluster of infections emerged from a church whose members attended an anti-government rally in Seoul on Aug. 15, which had boosted the daily tally to more than 440 late last month. The outbreaks have prompted the government to take unprecedented social distancing measures including a ban on on-sight nighttime dining.

Some of the rules have been eased in recent weeks after the rate of daily infections slowed, but officials were still on high alert ahead of the Korean thanksgiving holidays of Chuseok this week, when tens of millions of people travel across the country. The government said the social distancing rules will remain in place during the holidays, calling for people to refrain from trips and gatherings, and warning against any large rallies including a "drive-thru" protest.

Some 137 demonstrations planned by some civic groups have already been banned, said Son Young-rae, a senior official at the health ministry. Health authorities have said the daily cases need to be maintained around 50 or less for the rules to be relaxed, and would review the policy after the holidays.

"We've already seen how COVID-19 spread quickly during previous holidays and its consequences," Son told a briefing. "How we handle virus control during the upcoming holidays would affect the trend in the autumn and winter."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian Minster denounces Western attempts to sow ‘chaos’, says threats against his country must end

In a pre-recorded video address to the Assemblys annual debate, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Makei regretted what he described as cynical attention paid by some to recent events in his country.While ac...

Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Noida Sector 20, Police said.According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.Speaking to ANI, Additional ...

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an important ...

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020