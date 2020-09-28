Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus
China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus. "Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.
The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports. It had also asked companies to improve their warning and reporting mechanisms and tell authorities quickly if products tested positive.
China had reported no local infections of the coronavirus for more than a month but recently detected it on the packaging of imported aquatic products in Jilin province and Qingdao city. China this month suspended imports from seafood producers in Brazil, Indonesia and Russia for a week or more.
