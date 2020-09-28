MP CM attends felicitation ceremony of corona warriors in Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan joined the felicitation ceremony for corona warriors held in Bhopal today. Talking to the health workers in Sagar via video conferencing, Chauhan asked them to share experiences and challenges that came in their way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauding the senior medical practitioners for leading the way, doctors shared their journey of overcoming the fear of coronavirus slowly and steadily. "The main challenge was of maintaining coordination between the district administration, the chief medical health officer (CMHO), and medical colleges in the state. A streamlined flow of information and working in alignment helped us achieve fruitful results in such trying times," said a doctor who attended the event.

"Credible information dissemination in public was a primary task that the health care system and local administration successfully accomplished," he added. Chauhan felicitated and congratulated all the corona warriors in Madhya Pradesh and expressed gratitude for their continued service to the state. (ANI)