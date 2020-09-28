Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Left Menu
(EDS: RPT after correction in para -3) Coimbatore, Sept 28 (PTI): A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:18 IST
(EDS: RPT after correction in para -3) Coimbatore, Sept 28 (PTI): A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple got married three months ago.

The woman with petrol in a can arrived at the Collectorate. Police at the entrance stopped her, as she emptied the can on her body and tried to light a match stick. Preliminary inquiry revealed that she was staying alone after the death of her parents and only brother and married Gowrishankar, the police said.

Gowrishankar started torturing her demanding that Rs 50,000 be given or else leave the house if she did not have the money, they said. He had once allegedly beaten her leading to fracture on her hand, the police said.

Further investigations have begun, they said..

