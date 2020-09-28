At least 4 senior EU officials in self-isolation

At least 4 senior EU officials in self-isolationPTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:00 IST
The coronavirus has forced at least four senior EU officials into self-isolation in recent days
EU council president Charles Michel went into quarantine last week and EU commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said Monday that three members of the college of commissioners also went into self-isolation “by prudence.” The EU commissioners propose laws and make decisions on the EU's executive arm's policies
Spinant did not identify the three commissioners.
