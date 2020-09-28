Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 4 senior EU officials in self-isolation

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:00 IST
At least 4 senior EU officials in self-isolation

The coronavirus has forced at least four senior EU officials into self-isolation in recent days

EU council president Charles Michel went into quarantine last week and EU commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said Monday that three members of the college of commissioners also went into self-isolation “by prudence.” The EU commissioners propose laws and make decisions on the EU's executive arm's policies

Spinant did not identify the three commissioners.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Celebration of Creation of an Education philosophy "Manifestism" by Ritesh Rawal

27th Sep, Manifestism day, this day is celebrated as a day of creation of an education philosophy Manifestism by Ritesh Rawal New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir As a successful Founder of Dudes and Dolls - The Cosmic School, Adhyay School, an...

Brambles successfully completes its five-year sustainability programme

- Building on the 2020 goals achievements, the company will take a step further committing to pioneering regenerative supply chains MUMBAI, India and SYDNEY, Sept. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Brambles Limited, parent company of CHEP and one of ...

Britain will work to make progress in EU talks but gaps remain, says PM's spokesman

Britains focus this week is on trying to make progress in formal trade talks with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, reiterating that significant gaps still remained. As we are entering the fina...

Former civil servants issue statement in support of farm sector laws

A group of former public servants on Monday backed the farm reform laws enacted by the Modi government and claimed that disinformation is being spread over the issue to negatively impact the morale of farmers. The farm bills passed by Parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020