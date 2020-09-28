Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health ministry launches web portal for updates on COVID-19 vaccine development

He also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people "even at a time when the resources are limited" due to coronavirus. Apart from the 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19', Vardhan also unveiled a timeline depicting the ICMR's historical achievements and inaugurated apex health research body's mobile stroke unit, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:42 IST
Health ministry launches web portal for updates on COVID-19 vaccine development

The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally. The 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19' have been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, according to a health ministry statement.

The National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of COVID-19, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients. "The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc," the ICMR said in a statement.

The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19. "Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development," it said Vardhan said, "The portal provides useful and important information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals. Today, in the times of coronavirus pandemic, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country." On India's fight against COVID-19, the health minister said the continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling case fatality rate in the country have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all states and Union Territories.

"From having one laboratory (for COVID-19 testing) to over 1,800 today, we have come a long way in strengthening our capabilities. We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has touched 15 lakh daily tests," he said. He also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people "even at a time when the resources are limited" due to coronavirus.

Apart from the 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19', Vardhan also unveiled a timeline depicting the ICMR's historical achievements and inaugurated apex health research body's mobile stroke unit, the statement said. Vardhan unveiled the timeline of the ICMR depicting the 108-year journey of the body since its inception in 1911 when it was known as Indian Research Fund Association, it said.

According to the statement, the timeline captures the policy and programme interventions by the ICMR and its institutes to control diseases and its pioneering work in the fields of maternal and child health, HIV, cancer and nutrition, among others. Unveiling the new exhibits, Vardhan said, "The ICMR has always been in the forefront of health research in India and is now leading the country in tackling the unprecedented pandemic through scientific rigour and innovation.

"It has contributed immensely towards the nation's welfare. Through these exhibits, people will take pride in knowing the contributions of ICMR and the country in the area of medical science." Launching the mobile stroke unit, Vardhan said it is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension and timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. "Given the large burden of stroke and absence of stroke care facilities in Assam, this initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area. The mobile unit, through teleconsultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to the people," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as victimization of opposition leaders. The development comes j...

Kerala Congress MP moves SC against newly-enacted farm law

A Congress MP from Kerala moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the contentious new farm Act. T N Prathapan, who represents Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, has alleged ...

Palestinians out of sight, almost out of mind for Israelis seared by 2000 uprising

A huge Palestinian flag suddenly looms up above the grey concrete slabs of Israels West Bank barrier, a rare glimpse of the other before it disappears in your rear-view mirror.Farther north around ancient Armageddon and the tourist lookout ...

Desi startups lap up USD 63 bn since 2016, spawn 27 unicorns

The startups ecosystem has raised as much as USD 63 billion in growth capital between 2016 and 2020, when they spawned 27 unicorns, according to the data collated by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association and Praxis Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020