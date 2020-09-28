Coronavirus: 46 more deaths, 1,271 new cases in Punjab

Forty-six more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 3,284 in Punjab while 1,271 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,11,375 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin. Among the new deaths, eight were reported from Jalandhar, seven from Mohali, six each from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, five from Gurdaspur and four from Amritsar.

Two deaths each were reported from Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur, the bulletin said. Among places which recorded new COVID-19 cases include Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88). There are 17,746 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,033 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 90,345 in the state. Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 331 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,86,627 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said..