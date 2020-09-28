Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 46 more deaths, 1,271 new cases in Punjab

Among places which recorded new COVID-19 cases include Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88). There are 17,746 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 2,033 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 90,345 in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:42 IST
Coronavirus: 46 more deaths, 1,271 new cases in Punjab

Forty-six more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 3,284 in Punjab while 1,271 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,11,375 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin. Among the new deaths, eight were reported from Jalandhar, seven from Mohali, six each from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, five from Gurdaspur and four from Amritsar.

Two deaths each were reported from Kapurthala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Sangrur, the bulletin said.        Among places which recorded new COVID-19 cases include Amritsar (180), Ludhiana (138), Mohali (127), Jalandhar (101) and Gurdaspur (88). There are 17,746 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,033 novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 90,345 in the state. Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 331 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,86,627 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UKPNP chief urges UN rights panel to put pressure on Pakistan to release Gilgit Baltistan activists, journalists

Exiled Chairman United Kashmir Peoples National Party UKPNP Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri at the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council urged the council to put pressure on Pakistan for the immediate and unconditional release...

Anti China protests intensify in Kathmandu

Members of the Nepal Students union on Monday held a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in the northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors were seen wearing masks and shields in keeping with Covi...

Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's 'crumbling health' infra: NC statement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of almost defunct health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of...

5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020