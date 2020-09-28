Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU: Most of 530 surveyed say COVID-19 has left them anxious about future, research work

Of the total 530 respondents to the online survey, 87.5 per cent (470) reported being anxious since the pandemic began and 10% said they “maybe” anxious. Concern about one’s future prospects and problems pertaining to research work, including stalled fieldwork, were the major anxiety drivers for nearly 80 per cent of the scholars, according to the survey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:48 IST
JNU: Most of 530 surveyed say COVID-19 has left them anxious about future, research work
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 460 of 530 JNU scholars who participated in a survey said they have been anxious about their future prospects and completing their research works, among other things, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Three research scholars from the Jawaharlal Nehru University —Alamu R, Yangchen Roy, and Somashree Das -- conducted the survey to understand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on research scholars. Of the total 530 respondents to the online survey, 87.5 per cent (470) reported being anxious since the pandemic began and 10% said they "maybe" anxious.

Concern about one's future prospects and problems pertaining to research work, including stalled fieldwork, were the major anxiety drivers for nearly 80 per cent of the scholars, according to the survey. A lack of clarity regarding extension of the research programme (64 per cent) was also a major cause of anxiety, the survey found. Nearly 58 per cent were anxious because of problems pertaining to finances including having run out of money or because of fast-depleting savings and 56 per cent were anxious about the lack of clarity regarding fellowship/finances for extension period if an extension is given, the survey found. According to the survey, 48 per cent were worried about "the financial/health situation at home". Nearly 40 per cent are worried about the family demands and expectations regarding household work and care responsibilities, with more women than men being worried, and 30.6 per cent due to family/social pressure regarding marriage.

Of the total respondents, women constituted over 58 per cent. Of the total women, 33.4 per cent reported being increasingly pressured by family to get married. Similarly, 40.9 per cent of women said the family demands/expectations regarding household work and care responsibilities have increased after the pandemic. Men constituted 41.5 per cent of the total sample of the survey and they were no exceptions to being either pressured to get married or increased family demands after the onset of pandemic.

Amongst all men, 24.5 per cent said they are increasingly being pressured by family to get married, while 33.6 per cent told family demands/expectations regarding household work and care responsibilities have increased for them after the pandemic. The survey results predicted that a sizeable share of research scholar dropouts is likely, with disruption to research scholars' access to resources and financial adversity being at heart of the reasons. Of the total respondents, PhD scholars constituted 80 percent. MPhil and M.Tech students made up 18.5 per cent and 1.5 percent of the sample respectively.

The survey also found that only 50 per cent of the scholars have regular electric supply at their places of residence, with 38 per cent facing frequent powercuts, and about 10 per cent having no electric supply for upto four to six hours a day. The university's 48.3 per cent students (or 4,251 of the total 8,805 enrolled) are in M.Phil or P.hD programmes.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UKPNP chief urges UN rights panel to put pressure on Pakistan to release Gilgit Baltistan activists, journalists

Exiled Chairman United Kashmir Peoples National Party UKPNP Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri at the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council urged the council to put pressure on Pakistan for the immediate and unconditional release...

Anti China protests intensify in Kathmandu

Members of the Nepal Students union on Monday held a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in the northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors were seen wearing masks and shields in keeping with Covi...

Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's 'crumbling health' infra: NC statement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of almost defunct health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of...

5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020