266 fresh cases take HP's COVID-19 tally 14,457; death toll rises to 176
Himachal Pradesh recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the state to 14,457, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 176, according to official data.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the state to 14,457, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 176, according to official data. Of the fresh fatalities in the state, two were reported from Mandi and one each from Una, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, the state health department data showed.
All the deceased were men aged between 36 and 64 years, it said. Kangra has so far reported 42 deaths, followed by 31 in Shimla, 26 in Solan, 25 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 in Una, 10 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur.
A total of 268 patients recuperated from the coronavirus disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,607. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. Himachal Pradesh currently has 3,650 active COVID-19 cases.
ALSO READ
10-12 people missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota
Elderly woman succumbs to coronavirus in HP's Kangra
Boat tragedy: Two more bodies recovered from Chambal river in Kota; death toll 13
4 killed as car falls into nullah in Shimla
COVID-19 positive woman ends life in Shimla hospital; magisterial probe ordered