Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases

The deaths were reported from Sivasagar, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said. "Very sad & anguished to inform that 12 more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease...

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:31 IST
Assam reports 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3644 fresh cases

Assam reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Sivasagar, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

"Very sad & anguished to inform that 12 more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease... Every loss is painful. From the core of my heart, I offer my condolences to the bereaved families," Sarma said in a tweet. The new cases include 563 infections from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 284 from Golaghat, 237 from Jorhat and 197 from Sonitpur, the minister said.

Assam now has 30,662 active cases, while 1,42,297 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,320 since Sunday. On the higher number of tests, Sarma said in a separate tweet: "I am in awe of my team for having relentlessly done an incredible job-be it of containment, communication or tracing & tracking. Today itself, they carried out 1,20,228 tests. Next 2 days also, we'll conduct 1 lakh+ tests." PTI TR RBT RBT

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump a continuing danger to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she wa...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession, now limping toward its ninth month.All three major U.S. stock indexes made solid gains on the heels o...

Man gets 30 years in 2nd sentencing for beheading plot

A man convicted of leading a plot to behead blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group will serve even longer behind bars after he was sentenced for a second time Monday and ordered to 30 years in prison. David Daoud Wright ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020