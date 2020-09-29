Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K ERA inspects oxygen-filling installations in Jammu

In order to prevent any disruption to oxygen supply to hospitals in Jammu, the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) of the Union Territory has conducted inspections of multiple filling stations in Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:19 IST
J&K ERA inspects oxygen-filling installations in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency team visits an oxygen-filling station in Jammu.. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent any disruption to oxygen supply to hospitals in Jammu, the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) of the Union Territory has conducted inspections of multiple filling stations in Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate. A team of senior officials, led by Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir ERA, on Sunday visited various oxygen-filling stations, including Kashmir Gases, RSS Gases, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK Pvt. Ltd and Allied Gasses.

During the inspection, the CEO was briefed about the filling capacity of the stations. The concerned officials informed him that Kashmir Gases has the capacity of filling up 240-260 cylinders per day, RSS Gases has the capacity of 380-400 cylinders, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK has that of 250-280 cylinders and Allied Gasses has the capacity of 160-180 cylinders daily. Monitoring the procedure of oxygen filling and randomly checked the pressure of the cylinders to ensure an adequate supply, Dr Shah said that interdepartmental inspection teams will be constituted for daily checks on the quality parameters of the medical oxygen.

Asking the plants to fulfil their important social responsibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and redouble their efforts to maintain the critical oxygen supply for the hospitals in Jammu division, Dr Shah warned them against any laxity. Any dereliction in this regard will lead to action under the relevant provisions of law, he cautioned. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Australia sends troops to help contain virus on ore ship near Port Hedland

Australian defence personnel are being deployed to Port Hedland, one of the worlds largest iron ore loading ports, to help contain a coronavirus outbreak on a bulk carrier that last changed crews in the major seafaring city of Manila.Sevent...

FEATURE-'Energy cafes' help Londoners cut bills and care for the climate

By Darnell Christie LONDON, Sept 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Maria Soria, 52, a hospitality worker living in west London, sought advice from a community energy group to save money on her utility bills, after struggling to keep up with p...

Canada to present arguments in latest round of Huawei CFO Meng's U.S. extradition case

Canadian prosecutors are set to present their argument on Tuesday after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous lawyers sought to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition to the United States.The second day of hearing i...

AP Analysis: Dark days ahead for Lebanon as crisis bites

The past year has been nothing short of an earthquake for Lebanon, hit by an economic meltdown, mass protests, financial collapse, a virus outbreak and a cataclysmic explosion that virtually wiped out the countrys main port. Yet Lebanese fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020