Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the Russian capital would extend a planned school holiday in October to two weeks as part of a series of measures to stem the coronavirus. The move follows a recommendation from Sobyanin last week for anyone with chronic health problems or those older than 65 to stay home.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:55 IST
Moscow extends school holiday over coronavirus

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that the Russian capital would extend a planned school holiday in October to two weeks as part of a series of measures to stem the coronavirus.

The move follows a recommendation from Sobyanin last week for anyone with chronic health problems or those older than 65 to stay home. On Tuesday, Sobyanin said students would be off from school from Oct. 5-18, and urged parents to ensure their children remained home during that period.

"Today a significant proportion of the sick - who are often asymptomatic - are children," Sobyanin said on his website. "When they come home, they easily transmit the virus to adults and elderly family members who get much more sick."

Sources told Reuters last week that Moscow hospitals had been instructed to free up hundreds of beds for COVID-19 patients in response to a sharp increase in cases. The Kremlin said last week it did not plan to impose severe lockdown restrictions despite a growing number of new cases of COVID-19.

With more than 1,159,000 cases, Russia has the world's fourth highest number of infections.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Nine in ten recovered COVID-19 patients experience side-effects - study

Nine in ten coronavirus patients reported experiencing side-effects such as fatigue, psychological after-effects and loss of smell and taste after they recovered from the disease, according to a preliminary study by South Korea.The research...

Sonu Sood receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP

Actor Sonu Sood who is often dubbed as the messiah of migrants for his philanthropic work during coronavirus induced lockdown, has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development P...

COVID-19 outbreak on ship off Australia's coast

Authorities are concerned by a COVID-19 outbreak aboard a cargo ship off Australias northwest coast that has infected most of the crew. Eight more members of the Filipino crew tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the ...

BPCL's Mozambique block acquisition under scanner

The CBI will look into alleged irregularities in state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltds BPCL investment in a gas block in Mozambique, the governments approval to the firms further spending in the block has recorded, sources said. The approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020