Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 - Health Ministry

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 - Health MinistryReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:33 IST
Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 450,000 threshold on Tuesday with 3,677 infections identified in the last 24 hours, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the Islamic Republic's death toll spiked to 25,986.
Sima Sadat Lari said 207 people had died in the past 24 hours and the total number of infection cases reached 453,637. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Islamic Republic
- Sima Sadat Lari
- Gareth Jones
ALSO READ
EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari
U.S. to challenge World Court's jurisdiction in Iran sanctions case
EU condemns execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari
Iran says it supports OPEC as long as its interests are protected
Iran says it supports OPEC as far its interests are protected - SHANA