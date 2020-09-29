Tamil Nadu reports 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths, said the state health department. With the new cases, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally has reached 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries and 9,453 deaths.

At present, there are 46,281 active COVID-19 cases in the state. "There were 46,306 active cases in the state till yesterday which reduced to 46,281 cases today while 5,501 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment today taking total positive cases to 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries and 9,453 deaths," according to the state health department.

There are 186 (66 government + 120 private hospitals) COVID-19 testing facilities in the state. With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The national COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. This includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. (ANI)