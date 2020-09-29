Left Menu
Moscow to keep school kids home 2 weeks in Oct

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moscow authorities are extending school holidays by a week amid a surge of new coronavirus cases. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered all schools to go on holiday between Oct. 5-18 and urged parents to keep their children at home during this period.

"Children (account for) a significant share of infections, often asymptomatic," Sobyanin said in an online statement. "When they come home, they easily transmit the virus to adults and elderly members of the family, who get sick more severely." Health officials on Tuesday reported 8,232 new virus cases, with 2,300 in Moscow -- the highest daily number in the Russian capital since late May. Russia currently has the fourth largest caseload in the world with over 1.16 million confirmed infections. It ranks 11th in the world with a reported 20,450 deaths. Last week, officials asked the elderly to stay at home starting on Monday and requested employers to allow as many people as possible to work from home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged Russians to remain vigilant. "The fight against the epidemic is not over, it goes on. The risks remain," Putin said..

