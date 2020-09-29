New York City's daily COVID-19 positive test rate is over 3% 'for the first time in months' -mayor

New York City's positive COVID-19 test rate topped 3% "for the first time in months," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, attributing the rise in the city's infection rate to nine particular zip codes. The citywide daily positive test rate was 3.25%, the mayor said on Tuesday, while the seven day rolling average was 1.38%.

"Obviously everyone is concerned about that. That is something we all have to work on together to address," de Blasio said.