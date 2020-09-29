Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Harsh Vardhan participates in PMNCH ‘Accountability Breakfast’

A recurrent theme this year was the effort to protect hard-earned gains in the field of Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health from the COVID pandemic. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:40 IST
Dr. Harsh Vardhan participates in PMNCH ‘Accountability Breakfast’
Committing India to the PMNCH Call to Action, he reminded everyone present that India was one of the countries that were instrumental in shaping this PMNCH Call to Action. Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today participated in the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) 'Accountability Breakfast' through Video Conference. The event was co-hosted by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) and Every Woman Every Child (EWEC). A recurrent theme this year was the effort to protect hard-earned gains in the field of Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health from the COVID pandemic.

Speaking on the impact of COVID-19 in the area of maternal and child health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan observed, "The maximum impact has been felt by women, children, and adolescents and this called for urgent action." He mentioned that at the national level, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued guidance to the States to ensure that women, children, and adolescents continue to get all the healthcare services and that he had personally taken this up with the health ministers of all the States; "We are in a constant dialogue to ensure that these services are made available to women, children and adolescents remain in focus despite the health systems being under severe strain due to COVID epidemic." The Minister spoke of the government's stated policy of no denial for essential services, like-Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), Tuberculosis, chemotherapy, dialysis, and healthcare of the elderly, irrespective of the COVID status, the free testing, and treatment for COVID across government health facilities and the inclusion of COVID in the medical conditions covered under the Ayushman Bharat – PM-JAY insurance package provided by the government, which caters to almost 500 million people from the weakest socioeconomic strata. He expressed satisfaction that these steps have helped in reducing reduce Out-of-Pocket-Expenditure of those affected

Dr. Harsh Vardhan while addressing a question on a women's choice during maternal care reckoned that maternity care goes much beyond healthcare services for the mothers but sets into motion a lived reality of the woman who depends on a responsive system to cater to her needs of not only services but also dignity, privacy, confidentiality, choice and respect for her as well as her baby; "It is not just about a provider or a client, it's about human dignity". Elaborating on the idea, he said "From instilling a behavioral change to help more women deliver in hospitals to entitlement for absolutely free services, we have come a long way now in providing quality care throughout pregnancy and childbirth with interventions like LaQshya and midwifery care."

He further informed that last year, he had himself started the "Safe Motherhood Assurance (SUMAN)" initiative that brings all these services under one umbrella. "We are now following a zero-tolerance approach for service denial to pregnant women and their newborn babies and have also strengthened our system for client feedback, grievance redressal, and greater accountability and transparency. The idea is to have a fully responsive and accountable health system that will not only result in a positive birthing experience but also help end preventable maternal and newborn deaths," he added.

The Minister detailed the Government's plans to expand the notion of safe motherhood beyond mere prevention of mortality, "Women must be empowered to decide for themselves and therefore we have been trying to utilize multiple contact points throughout the antenatal and childbirth period to help women make informed decisions around safe motherhood practices, choice of birth companion, identifying referral transport and post-partum contraception." He mentioned that India is transitioning "towards a phase of moderate levels of maternal mortality and analyses have shown that many of the maternal deaths occur due to delay in the timely provision of comprehensive obstetric care" which could have been prevented. He also added that he believed that with a better quality of public healthcare facilities, regular cesarean section audits, adherence to SOPs in the labor room through structured interventions, India will be able to effectively address this issue. Another important step towards universalization of skilled birth care, the Minister outlined, "is making an available adequate number of nurse practitioners in India" He said that the Ministry has already prepared a detailed roadmap with an aim to provide midwifery services throughout the country.

The Minister impressed upon the idea to protect primary health care workers from the pandemic, "We have taken actions to create a safer work environment for our COVID warriors through the uninterrupted supply of essential logistics, personal protective gear and also made provision of life insurance cover for the people dedicated to COVID and healthcare services. We have also been carrying out a spirited campaign to celebrate the Corona warriors and address stigma and discrimination that has come to be associated with this disease. I would say that this is not a single department's effort, it is actually a whole of government approach that is helping us deliver to the last mile."

Committing India to the PMNCH Call to Action, he reminded everyone present that India was one of the countries that were instrumental in shaping this PMNCH Call to Action. "We reiterate our commitment to the women, children, and adolescents of India and we will continuously direct our efforts towards improving their health and well-being." He urged the wider PMNCH community to state and commit their support and resources towards this Call to Action and greater good: "Let's ensure health for all and that no one is left behind."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat has been beached at Alang in Gujarat for scrapping, but a company is making last-ditch efforts to salvage the symbol of Indias rich maritime heritage. An official of the company said it has reached an ...

Pandemic shows international cooperation ‘delivers results’, says German Foreign Minister

Heiko Maas highlighted examples of recent peace efforts, such as the ceasefire in Ukraine, the possibility of renewed talks between the warring sides in Libya, and developments in relations between Israel and Arab countries in the Gulf re...

Disney plans 'Lion King' follow-up film with 'Moonlight' director

Walt Disney Co is developing a follow-up to its 2019 retelling of The Lion King under the direction of Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The original 1994 animated Disney classic tells the coming of age story of a young lion c...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020