Maharashtra minister Uday Samant tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had some initial symptoms and the test result has confirmed the infection. My health is fine and I have home quarantined myself, he said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:36 IST
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. With this, over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have contracted the viral infection so far.
The minister for higher and technical education disclosed the diagnosis on Twitter. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had some initial symptoms and the test result has confirmed the infection.
My health is fine and I have home quarantined myself, he said.
