FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Italy is likely to extend a state of emergency to help keep the health crisis under control, a senior official said. Finland and Poland slapped new curfews on bars and restaurants, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country would restrict the size of gatherings and fine people who flout tracking rules.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 03:07 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The global coronavirus death toll surpassed a million, with Britain reporting a record daily jump in cases and countries including Canada, Germany and Italy doubling down on restrictions to rein in a second wave of infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Italy is likely to extend a state of emergency to help keep the health crisis under control, a senior official said.

* Finland and Poland slapped new curfews on bars and restaurants, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country would restrict the size of gatherings and fine people who flout tracking rules. * Hundreds of junior Spanish doctors took to the streets of Barcelona to demand better working conditions as they struggle against a second wave of infections.

AMERICAS * New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3% for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

* Canada's federal authorities and its two biggest provinces promised new measures to combat a second wave that is notching up as many cases as during the pandemic's peak in April. * Colombia will extend a selective quarantine for the duration of October.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Infection rates among adults in India have risen sharply, a survey showed, although a large percentage of the population has not yet been exposed, suggesting there is scope for cases to rise much further.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * World Bank President David Malpass said he is seeking board approval for a $12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

* Results from an early safety study showed Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate appeared safe and showed signs of working in older adults, researchers said. * Germany's CureVac NV said it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession has been more robust than expected, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said, though he added it could be about three years before the economy regains its full strength.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

