Uganda: MOH receives 100,000 KF94 masks from Republic of Korea for health workers

In the concern of COVID-19, the government of the Republic of Korea has donated 100,000 KF94 masks to Uganda, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

The donation was received by the Minister of State in charge of primary health care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, and the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine.

The masks will be given to health workers at the various health centers who are working in the COVID-19 treatment units across the country.

"This donation is a boost to the effort already undertaken by the government to protect the health workers from contracting the infection," said Atwine.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea was represented by the First Secretary Choi Jae Young, Specialist in Political and Development Affairs, and the Country Director Yu Na Yeong.

In the same vein, the Government of India recently donated an assortment of drugs worth USD 248,000 towards COVID-19 response in Uganda.

"The medicines will be stocked at the various Government health facilities in the country to boost management of COVID-19 and other diseases," the Ministry stated.