U.S. Strengthens Health Ties with Uganda and Lesotho

The United States has forged health cooperation agreements with Uganda and Lesotho, as announced by the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.

In a significant commitment to global health, the United States and Uganda have entered a nearly $2.3 billion agreement to strengthen health systems and tackle pressing health challenges. Concurrently, the U.S. has agreed to a $364 million bilateral memorandum with Lesotho to achieve similar goals.

These partnerships, highlighted by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, underscore America's dedication to improving health infrastructures and ensuring sustainable health progress in these nations over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)