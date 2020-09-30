Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani doctor urges people to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Khan, who is heading the trial at Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital, told Reuters on Tuesday. "People should come and volunteer, people should not be hesitant.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:44 IST
Pakistani doctor urges people to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The physician heading a Phase III clinical trial in Pakistan for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate has urged people to volunteer for the trial, overcoming the resistance in the country to immunization programs.

Pakistan launched the trial last week for Ad5-nCoV, a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit. It is the first-ever large scale trial in Pakistan, which has grappled with disinformation around other long-established vaccines, and attacks on health workers administering them.

Efforts to eradicate polio, for instance, have for years been undermined by opposition from some Islamists, who say immunization is a foreign ploy to sterilize Muslim children or a cover for Western spies. "There are lots of challenges whenever you introduce something new and a vaccine is part of it. Vaccine hesitancy, unfortunately, with a country like Pakistan is also pretty much high," Ejaz A. Khan, who is heading the trial at Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"People should come and volunteer, people should not be hesitant. They can take part and become part of the team which is fighting COVID-19." Khan, who has taken part in immunization drives for three decades in Pakistan, said even existing vaccines had side effects and hoped Ad5-nCoV would not fall prey to this discussion.

Shifa International, the first of five trial sites in Pakistan, has repurposed a building previously used for COVID-19 testing for the trial, which it hopes will have 2,000 participants. Volunteers arrive by appointment and are recruited through NGOs, hospitals, and corporations.

Volunteers must be over 18, not have tested positive for COVID-19, not have immune deficiencies, and not be pregnant for the duration of the trial. A one-time 2,000 Pakistani rupees ($12) compensation for travel and food expenses is provided, Khan said. The trial's endpoint, Khan said, is flexible, but one goal is to show the vaccine is 50% more effective than a placebo.

Once proven, Khan said it was expected Pakistan would be provided with several million doses on a priority basis by CanSinoBio. Pakistan's National Institute of Health, which is overseeing the trial, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pakistan reported 541 new cases on Tuesday - taking the total to 312,263 with 6,479 deaths.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...

Firmenich Opens New Era in Ingredient Creation with Launch of Biotech and Naturals Pilot Plant in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, is proud to announce the opening of its new biotechnology and naturals pilot plant and laboratory in Geneva. Benefiti...

Rajasthan govt decides to give 30 pc PDS shops to women

The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added. ...

28 working for Bengaluru Metro found COVID-19 positive since resumption of services: Official

As many as 28 people associated with the Metro Rail here have tested positive for coronavirus since the services resumed on September 7 after remaining suspended for over five months due to lockdown, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020