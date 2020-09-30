Left Menu
Development News Edition

What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

Students arriving for the new university term in the French city of Nice said they found themselves crammed into lecture theatres with some people even sitting on the steps, despite a heightened alert in the city for the spread of COVID-19. "The lecture hall was full.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:32 IST
What social distancing? French students complain of packed lectures

Students arriving for the new university term in the French city of Nice said they found themselves crammed into lecture theatres with some people even sitting on the steps, despite a heightened alert in the city for the spread of COVID-19.

"The lecture hall was full. We were all stuck together," Joanna Gomes, a 22-year-old psychology student, said, describing a gathering organised by university staff on the first day of term. She said she had health problems which put her in a COVID-19 risk group. "I'm scared," she said. "It could be dangerous for me."

The full lecture theatres show the challenges of returning to normal life after the summer break at a time of global pandemic. In France, as in many parts of Europe, COVID-19 rates have surged again in September. Schools and universities are the second biggest source of virus clusters, after workplaces, according to French public health authorities.

At Nice's Universite de Cote d'Azur, 30 students and 10 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of term on Sept. 7, according to university president Jeanick Brisswalter. He said the university followed the government's COVID safety guidelines, including requiring students to wear masks. Once it became clear lecture theatres were full to capacity, the university responded by asking students to come in on alternate weeks, he said.

Brisswalter said students could catch COVID-19 outside university premises too, and that one cluster had been traced to a student party. Four students at the university who spoke to Reuters described sitting elbow-to-elbow in lecture theatres at the start of term, with no vacant seats to ensure social distancing. Two of them said some students were sitting on the stairs.

The issue is not confined to Nice. Students posted on Twitter video and photos from universities around the country of packed lecture halls with people standing in the aisles, and tightly-packed crowds queuing on staircases and in corridors. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt opening up economy for greater pvt sector participation: Goyal 

The government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.&#16...

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed 7.52 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer IPO of state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was subscribed 7.52 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO to raise about Rs 444 crore, received bids for 23,01,16,111 shares against 3,05,...

Guj CM hails Babri case verdict, slams erstwhile Cong govt

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday welcomed a special CBI courts verdict in which it acquitted all the accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. In a statement, Rupani alleged that the erstwhile Congress government had...

IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against KKR

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR in the Indian Premier League IPL at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals are playing their third game of this seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020