Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile approves clinical trials for Sinovac, J&J coronavirus vaccines

"Chile can and must participate in these clinical Phase III studies to approve, study and hopefully move forward the development of these vaccines," Health Minister Enrique Paris told reporters. Large-scale Phase III clinical trials can be the final step before a drug or vaccine is submitted for regulatory approval.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:45 IST
Chile approves clinical trials for Sinovac, J&J coronavirus vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chilean health authorities said on Wednesday they have approved the start of clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines under development by China's Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical unit Janssen.

The trials, authorized by Chile's Institute of Public Health (ISP), will be conducted by government health officials and researchers from two Chilean universities, authorities said. Pharmaceutical company AztraZeneca, whose trials are partially on hold after one of the participants fell ill, has also applied to begin studies in Chile.

Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia have had the highest rates of viral infections in South America, making them attractive testing sites for vaccine developers because it is easier to get dependable trial results in areas with high rates of active transmission and infection. "Chile can and must participate in these clinical Phase III studies to approve, study and hopefully move forward the development of these vaccines," Health Minister Enrique Paris told reporters.

Large-scale Phase III clinical trials can be the final step before a drug or vaccine is submitted for regulatory approval. Paris said Chile has signed agreements with the COVAX global vaccine plan and with two laboratories "to have access to at least 34.5 million doses of vaccines once they are approved by the corresponding agencies."

The clinical trials, which could take up to two years, will begin in about two or three weeks in the capital Santiago and other Chilean cities, authorities said. Chile has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with more than 462,000 cases reported and 12,741 deaths from COVID-19.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life...

U.S. airline aid hopes fade on signs Republicans, Democrats far apart

Hopes for another 25 billion in airline aid before midnight Wednesday - the deadline for mass furloughs of airline employees - dimmed after Washington leaders said there was still more work to do on a broad coronavirus relief package. Senat...

Huawei CFO lawyers say Trump's comments have tainted U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a court on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on her extradition justified adding an extra allegation to the abuse of process claims during her arrest. The argum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020