Health News Roundup: India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.31 million; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,503 to 291,722 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.31 million

India's coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed, as the country eased more restrictions to combat the economic hit from the pandemic. Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,181 to 98,678, the ministry said.

New York battles COVID-19 hot spots as Washington wrangles over relief

New York City restaurants welcomed patrons back inside for the first time in months on Wednesday as authorities scrambled to contain COVID-19 outbreaks in some neighborhoods and negotiators in Washington wrangled over a coronavirus relief package. Coronavirus infection rates continued to climb in many of the nine ZIP codes in the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn where new clusters have emerged, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,503 to 291,722: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,503 to 291,722, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,500, the tally showed.

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before U.S. election: FT

Moderna Inc will not be ready to apply for emergency authorization for its potential COVID-19 vaccine before the U.S. presidential election in November, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the company's chief executive officer. Stéphane Bancel told FT that he did not expect to have full approval to distribute the drug to all sections of the U.S. population until next spring.

Fujifilm signs manufacturing contract with U.S. firm VLP for COVID-19 vaccine

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday that it had signed a manufacturing contract agreement with U.S.-based firm VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation. Japan's Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials, the two companies said in a statement.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases up to 743,216, health ministry says

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 743,216 on Wednesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,646. Authorities reported 5,053 new cases along with 483 deaths on Wednesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Exclusive: FDA widens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine - sources

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine study and will look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca's large, late-stage U.S. trial has remained on hold since Sept. 6, after a study participant in Britain fell ill with what was believed to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Neanderthal genes linked to severe COVID-19; Mosquitoes cannot transmit the coronavirus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Neanderthal genes linked with severe COVID-19 Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit in COVID-19 prevention: study

A malaria drug taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19 did not show any benefit versus placebo in reducing coronavirus infection among healthcare workers, according to clinical trial results published on Wednesday. The study largely confirms results from a clinical trial in June that showed hydroxychloroquine was ineffective in preventing infection among people exposed to the new coronavirus.

English COVID-19 prevalence high but growth slowing: study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is much higher than it was at the end of August but there are signs that growth in infection rate is slowing, a study by Imperial College said on Thursday. The findings come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleaded with Britons to obey the rules imposed to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus, with more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in each of the last two days.