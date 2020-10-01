Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Harsh Vardhan restates Govt's commitment to healthy ageing on Day for Older Persons

The Minister affirmed that the broad aims of the Decade of Healthy Ageing will include evolving convergence within various national health programs and also promoting inter-sectoral coordination with other line Departments/Ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:33 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan restates Govt's commitment to healthy ageing on Day for Older Persons
Dr Harsh Vardhan also spoke on the emergence of COVID-19 as a public health challenge which has caused upheaval across the country and the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare restated the commitment of the Government to healthy ageing today on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons. Every year 1st October is celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons, as declared by United Nations, to recognize, enable and expand the contributions of older people in their families, communities and societies at large and to raise awareness towards issues of ageing.

Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke of the National Programme for the Health Care for the Elderly (NPHCE) which is aimed to deliver comprehensive, affordable and quality geriatric care services at primary and secondary levels; "outpatient services from the district hospital to health & wellness centres, minimum 10 bedded geriatric wards at all district hospitals, rehabilitation services down to CHC and HWC level and developing mechanisms for providing home-based care to needy elderly." He elaborated how this would feed into secondary and tertiary institutions through a continuum of care approach. He stated that "19 Regional Geriatric Centres in medical colleges and two National Centres for Ageing are envisioned to render specialized geriatric care through strong cross-referrals, developing a strong workforce of geriatricians and geriatric care providers, both medical and paramedical, impart caregiving skills to family members and professionals and carry out need-based operational research."

The Union Health Minister also stated that as 1st October 2020 is the launch year of Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030), many activities will be undertaken throughout the year, aimed at mainstreaming issues related to elderly and to deliberate upon ways to ensure better and effective delivery of services, making full use of convergence mechanisms. "This initiative is an opportunity to bring together governments, civil society, international agencies, professionals, academia, the media, and the private sector for concerted, catalytic and collaborative action to improve the lives of older people, their families, and the communities in which they live," he added.

The Minister affirmed that the broad aims of the Decade of Healthy Ageing will include evolving convergence within various national health programs and also promoting inter-sectoral coordination with other line Departments/Ministries. Community-based organisations, NGOs and multinational agencies will also be involved for developing an implementation framework for multi-sectoral engagement on healthy ageing. "Discussions/workshops/webinars with experts/academic bodies/professionals will be organised to bring out policy and programmatic responses to LASI data, highlighting the best practices for elder care and exploring effective means of promoting and strengthening the participation of older persons in various aspects of social, cultural, economic and civic and political life."

Highlighting the importance of the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (LASI), he said, "With well-designed and judicious investments, an ageing population can help build-up human, social, economic and environmental capital. However, this would call for investing in all the phases of life, fostering enabling societies, and creating flexible but vibrant for building a society for all ages. For this to happen, formulation of policies and programmes of the Government, or any modifications therein to improve their reach and delivery, need to be evidence-based. In order to generate comprehensive data on social, economic and health conditions of the elderly, the Government undertook Longitudinal Aging Study of India, the first nationwide study and world's largest study on older adults which will provide an evidence base for national and state-level programs and policies for the elderly population." Findings of LASI are being finalised by the Ministry and will be released shortly.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also spoke on the emergence of COVID-19 as a public health challenge which has caused upheaval across the country and the world. The UN theme of the International Day of Older Persons 2020 is "Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?". Considering the higher risks faced by elderly during the outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19, Government has responded to address their concerns by recognising them as vulnerable population category for COVID efforts, issuing advisories, raising awareness of their special needs, encouraging State Governments to develop need-based models for delivery of medications and home-based care to the elderly.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections

Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases as it battles a rise in cases with new curbs.For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases p...

Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday. The Bank of England sai...

FEATURE-Families left in limbo as Uganda oil project earmarks land

By Liam Taylor BULIISA, Uganda, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two years ago, surveyors came to measure a swathe of land cutting through the Bitamale familys homestead in western Uganda.The family was not sure whether the land acquisiti...

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020