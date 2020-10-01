Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to extend COVID state of emergency to end of Jan - PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would ask parliament to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of January, as the government tries to avoid the surge in cases seen in other European countries. The state of emergency, due to expire in mid-October, gives greater powers to central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:00 IST
Italy to extend COVID state of emergency to end of Jan - PM
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would ask parliament to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency to the end of January, as the government tries to avoid the surge in cases seen in other European countries.

The state of emergency, due to expire in mid-October, gives greater powers to the central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy. "We will propose to parliament to extend the state of emergency, probably to the end of January 2021," Conte told reporters during a visit to Caserta, in southern Italy.

The government holds a majority in the legislature. Italy, the first European country to experience a major coronavirus outbreak during the spring, managed to curb infections after a strict lockdown that ran between March and May.

However, it has the highest COVID-19 death toll in continental Europe, with 35,894 confirmed fatalities. Daily cases have picked up again over the past two months but they remain under 2,000, a fraction of the number in France and Spain, which have been forced to tighten restrictions again in some areas.

"The situation remains critical, although the infections are under control," Conte added.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

German workers start felling trees to build road despite protests

Construction workers began felling part of a German forest on Thursday so that a highway can be built despite efforts by around 150 environmental activists to stop them.Dozens of police officers were deployed to the Dannenroeder forest nort...

Malaysia expects U.S. import ban on second plantation firm, after FGV barred

Malaysia is anticipating the United States to ban the imports of another plantation firm, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP agency blocked entry of palm oil products from FGV Holdings over forced labour allegations. The CBP i...

Three of six people who raped an Assam woman arrested

Three of six people, who allegedly raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Search is on for the others,they said.The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam and staying at Sarsavanapatti ...

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues; I've already begun such meetings: Singh.

I appeal to all farmer organisations to come and talk to us to clear issues Ive already begun such meetings Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020