Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increase COVID-19 tests in Maha to curb case count: Fadnavis

It came down to 18.44 per cent in August thanks to increased number of tests, Fadnavis said. "However, the state again decreased the number of tests in September and the infection percentage jumped to 22.37 per cent, highest in the last six months," the leader of opposition in the state assembly said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:34 IST
Increase COVID-19 tests in Maha to curb case count: Fadnavis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that despite his repeated requests, the state government has not increased the number of tests, due to which September reported a big rise in COVID-19 cases. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said there was an urgent need to focus on increasing the number of tests in the state to bring the situation under control and get the wheels of economy moving.

"Despite pointing out about the need to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, the Maharashtra government is yet to do so," he said. "It led to September reporting the highest growth in COVID-19 patients and deaths since April this year," the former chief minister said in the letter.

Of the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in April, the infection percentage that month was 8.04 per cent. It rose to 18.07 per cent in May, 21.23 per cent in July. It came down to 18.44 per cent in August thanks to increased number of tests, Fadnavis said.

"However, the state again decreased the number of tests in September and the infection percentage jumped to 22.37 per cent, highest in the last six months," the leader of opposition in the state assembly said. As many as 12,079 people died in the state in September alone. The number of casualties recorded that month was the highest in the last six months, Fadnavis said.

"The situation in Mumbai, the state capital and the business capital of the country, is worse. The state's daily average of COVID-19 test in Mumbai is merely 11,715. It resulted into infection percentage jumping from 13.63 per cent in August to 17.50 in September. Even national capital Delhi has increased its daily tests to 40,000," he said. Townships located near Mumbai also reported a sizeable growth in COVID-19 cases because of low number of tests, the BJP leader said.

"The infection rate in neighbouring districts is higher than the state's average with Palghar district reporting 28 per cent, Raigad 31 per cent, Ratnagiri 20.1 per cent, Nashik and Ahmednagar 27 per cent each, while Osmanabad has 22.7 per cent COVID-19 infection compared to total number of tests conducted," he said. Some of the remote areas have shown exponential growth in COVID-19 figures, he said.

"As compared to the number of cases in August, Bhandara district reported a jump of 663 per cent, Gondia 496 per cent, Chandrapur 570 per cent and Gadchiroli 465 per cent which are worsening the situation," Fadnavis said. "By not increasing the number of daily tests, we are inviting a major trouble for ourselves," he said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

Prince Harry has spoken about his awakening to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the UK. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harr...

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flig...

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020