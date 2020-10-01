Nagpur's COVID-19 count rises by 1,031; tally crosses 79,000

A total of 1,031 tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, raising the district's caseload to 79,043 on Thursday, an official said. Apart from this, the district also recorded 36 casualties that rose the toll to 2,546, the official said.

At least 1,197 patients were discharged from various hospitals that took the number of recoveries to 63,664, he said. Of the fatalities recorded so far, 1,854 were from Nagpur city, while 692 were from rural areas and outside the district, the official said.

Currently, there are 12,833 active cases in the district, he added..