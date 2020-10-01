COVID-19: ICMR, Biological E develop 'Antisera' for virus cure, prevention

As part of the global attempt to find a remedy for coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Biological E Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of the infectious disease. "ICMR and Biological E Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19," the ICMR tweeted on Thursday.

Biological E. Limited is one among the listed entities, which have been allowed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture the vaccines for limited use. The top medical body said that such measures have previously been used in medical science to control many viral and bacterial infections such as Rabies, Hepatitis B, Vaccinia virus, Tetanus, Botulism and Diphtheria.

"Although plasma recovered from patients experiencing COVID-19 could serve a similar purpose, the profile of antibodies, their efficacy, and concentration keep varying from one patient to another and therefore make it an unreliable clinical tool for patient management," the ICMR said. It added that the standardisation achievable through equine sera based treatment modality thus stood out as another remarkable public health initiative supported by ICMR in the time of COVID-19. (ANI)