Brazil reports another 728 coronavirus deaths on Thursday

Brazil registered 728 additional coronavirus deaths and 36,157 new cases over the last 24 hours, the nation's health ministry said on Thursday evening.

The South American country has now registered 144,680 total coronavirus deaths and 4,847,092 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has the second worst coronavirus death toll in the world outside the United States. Daily deaths and cases have declined significantly in recent weeks, however health professionals are monitoring certain cities for potential second waves.