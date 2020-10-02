Left Menu
Lebanon orders 111 towns, villages closed to curb pandemic

Outgoing Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said in a statement the complete lockdown of 111 towns and villages will go into effect Sunday morning and last until Oct. 12. Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase of cases in recent weeks with more than 40,000 cases registered since February in the small country of 5 million.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:27 IST
Authorities on Friday ordered the lockdown of more than 100 towns and villages across Lebanon after hundreds of people tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days and amid a shortage of hospital beds. Outgoing Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said in a statement the complete lockdown of 111 towns and villages will go into effect Sunday morning and last until Oct. 12.

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase of cases in recent weeks with more than 40,000 cases registered since February in the small country of 5 million. The country has registered 386 deaths so far. On Friday, a new daily record was registered with 1,291 new cases over 24 hours, including 12 deaths, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The total registered cases now stand at 42,159.

The World Health Organization reported this week that the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units dedicated to coronavirus cases has reached 84%, while the occupancy rate for regular beds reached 63%. Fahmi's order listed the names of towns in villages in northern, southern, central and eastern Lebanon as well as some suburbs of Beirut, saying all state and private institutions will be closed during the period. It added that all social events and gatherings will be canceled and the ministry will coordinate with local religious officials over the closure of places of worship and religious events.

The minister said a nationwide curfew that starts an hour after midnight until sunrise remains in force. Earlier this week, a ministerial committee adopted a system to determine the daily cases rate in different areas of Lebanon. The measure, known as the "traffic light system," aims to determine the degree of containment in different regions.

"Red zone" areas where numbers of cases are high are usually closed for up to 14 days. The areas are declared as hotspots according to an electronic platform to be launched by the government's Disaster Risk Management Unit in coordination with the Health Ministry, according to a statement by the prime minister's office. Lebanon, which is in a severe financial and economic crisis, was among the most successful countries in containing the virus in its early months.

Cases began increasing after the country's only international airport reopened in early July and a lockdown was eased. The figures shot up dramatically following a massive explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 that killed and wounded hundreds of people. Medical officials had warned of the dangers of crowding at hospitals in the aftermath of the explosion, at funerals, or as people searched through the rubble.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

