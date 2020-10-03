Left Menu
FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

Here is a look at lawmakers affected by the virus: SENATOR MIKE LEE The 49-year-old Utah Republican said on Friday he had tested positive after experiencing symptoms similar to those he had had for allergies.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:52 IST
At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at lawmakers affected by the virus:

SENATOR MIKE LEE The 49-year-old Utah Republican said on Friday he had tested positive after experiencing symptoms similar to those he had had for allergies. Lee's announcement came within hours of the bombshell news of Republican President Donald Trump's positive test. Lee was one of several prominent people who did not wear masks in a crowd at the White House on Sept. 26 as Trump introduced U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

REPRESENTATIVE JAHANA HAYES Hayes, 47, a Connecticut Democrat, tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for 14 days, she said on Sept. 20, adding that she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which were being monitored.

SENATOR BILL CASSIDY Cassidy, 63, a Louisiana Republican, decided to self-quarantine for 14 days and contact those with whom he may have had contact after testing positive, according to a statement in August.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," the senator, himself a physician, said. REPRESENTATIVE RODNEY DAVIS

Davis, 50, an Illinois Republican, said in August he tested positive for the coronavirus after running a fever. REPRESENTATIVE RAUL GRIJALVA

Grijalva, a 72-year-old Arizona Democrat, tested positive and went into isolation, he said in August. Grijalva expressed frustration with the reluctance of some Republican lawmakers to wear masks, which can slow the spread of the coronavirus. REPRESENTATIVE LOUIE GOHMERT

The 67-year-old Texas Republican said in July he had tested positive in a prescreening at the White House but did not have symptoms. "It's really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot. But in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months."

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN GRIFFITH The 62-year-old Virginia Republican, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said in mid-July he had tested positive. His office said he did not have significant symptoms.

REPRESENTATIVE TOM RICE The South Carolina Republican, 63, said in mid-June that he, his wife and son had all tested positive but were "on the mend."

SENATOR TIM KAINE The 62-year-old Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential candidate said in May that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

SENATOR BOB CASEY Casey, 60, a Pennsylvania Democrat, also tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in May.

REPRESENTATIVE NEAL DUNN The Florida Republican, a 67-year-old surgeon, said in April he had gone to the emergency room after not feeling well and later tested positive.

REPRESENTATIVE JOE CUNNINGHAM A Democrat from South Carolina, Cunningham, 38, said in March he had tested positive.

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY Kelly, 72, a Republican from Pennsylvania, tested positive in March at a drive-through testing site. He told an interviewer it took about a month to recover and he lost 30 pounds (14 kg).

SENATOR RAND PAUL The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican said in March he had tested positive and was in quarantine but was feeling fine. After he returned to work, Paul still did not wear a mask and said it was because he believed he was immune.

REPRESENTATIVE MARIO DIAZ-BALART The Florida Republican, 59, tested positive in March, and the symptoms "pretty much hit me like a ton of bricks." After his health improved, Diaz-Balart said he would participate in a plasma donation program to help people with serious cases.

REPRESENTATIVE BEN MCADAMS The Utah Democrat caught the virus in March. He was hospitalized and needed oxygen. Afterward, he warned others to take the virus seriously. "I'm young, I'm 45 years old, I'm healthy, I exercise every day, and it hit me really hard," he told ABC.

REPRESENTATIVE NYDIA VELAZQUEZ Velazquez, 67, a Democrat from New York, said in March that she had been diagnosed with a presumed case of the coronavirus, although she had not been tested.

REPRESENTATIVE SETH MOULTON The Massachusetts Democrat, 41, said in March that he and his wife were in self-quarantine after experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. The congressman said they did not, however, qualify for testing.

