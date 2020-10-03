Sikkim reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Sikkim reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Saturday, an official said. East Sikkim registered 37 cases and the other two cases were recorded in South Sikkim.

There are 640 active cases in the state at present, the official said. So far, 2,367 patients have recovered from COVID-19, he said.

The state's toll rose to 43 with the latest fatalities. Sikkim has so far reported 3,050 COVID-19 cases.

The state has tested total 51,333 samples for coronavirus infection..