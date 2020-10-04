Athletics-Ethiopia's Kitata sprints to London Marathon win as Kipchoge suffers rare defeat

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

In cold, wet conditions, Kitata edged clear to win in a relatively slow two hours, 05.41 minutes. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third, with Kipchoge eighth in 2:06.49