Doctors, nurses, call off 2 day stir after CM's intervention
They had gone on strike since Friday, demanding action against an Inspector and his relatives for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor and a nurse after his 80-year-old father died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago. The strike had hit health care services, except in COVID-19 designated hospitals.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:01 IST
Healthcare services in the Union Territory resumed on Sunday after doctors, nurses and staff of government hospitals called off their two-day sit-in strike following Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's intervention. They had gone on strike since Friday, demanding action against an Inspector and his relatives for allegedly assaulting a duty doctor and a nurse after his 80-year-old father died at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital a few days ago.
The strike had hit health care services, except in COVID-19 designated hospitals. The Chief Minister, at a meeting with representatives of the staff on Saturday night, assured them that cases would be registered under non-bailable sections of the IPC against the Inspector and his relatives.
Initially, police had registered cases on a complaint from medical superintendent, but the health staff demanded that they be booked under non-bailable sections..
- READ MORE ON:
- V Narayanasamy