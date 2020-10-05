Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19

Asked what tests had revealed about the condition of Trump's lungs, Conley replied, "There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern." Conley's response suggests the X-rays revealed some signs of pneumonia, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 00:05 IST
Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The medical team treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 is monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen on Thursday and Friday, but declined on Sunday to provide details of what they had seen. Trump, 74, who was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, has taken two doses of a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir, as well as the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.

Dr. Sean P. Conley acknowledged that Trump's blood oxygen levels had dropped in prior days and that he had run a high fever on Friday morning, admitting that the president's condition had been worse than previously disclosed. Conley said Trump was improving on Sunday. The briefing came the day after contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about the president's condition.

Trump spent much of the year downplaying the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected 7.4 million Americans, killed more than 209,000, and caused an economic downturn that has thrown millions out of work. His illness has upended his re-election campaign as it seeks to fend off Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the final month of the race, and rattled financial markets. Several members of his inner circle have also tested positive for the disease, including three Republican members of the U.S. Senate.

Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and Trump's "body man" aide Nicholas Luna has also tested positive, according to a source familiar with the situation. Asked what tests had revealed about the condition of Trump's lungs, Conley replied, "There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern."

Conley's response suggests the X-rays revealed some signs of pneumonia, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University. "The expected finding is that he has evidence of pneumonia in the X-ray. If it was normal they would just say it is normal," Adalja said.

DEXAMETHASONE STEROID TREATMENT Doctors said the president had a high fever on Friday morning but has not run a fever since Friday.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi said Trump was given the steroid dexamethasone in response to "transient low oxygen levels." "He received his first dose of that yesterday and our plan is to continue that for the time being," Garibaldi said.

Dexamethasone is shown in studies to improve survival for patients hospitalized with critical COVID-19 who need extra oxygen. But it should not be given in mild cases since it can limit the body's own ability to combat the virus, according to guidelines from the Infectious Disease Society of America. Trump is also being given an experimental treatment, Regeneron's REGN-COV2, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin, his doctors have said.

"Our plan for today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible, to be mobile," Garibaldi said. Trump released a four-minute video on Saturday in which he said the "real test" of his condition will come over the next few days.

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said into the camera, looking tired and wearing a jacket and open-necked shirt. He tweeted thanks to his supporters on Sunday.

Differing assessments of Trump's health from administration officials on Saturday left it unclear how ill the president had become since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night. Conley commented on the contradictory assessments on Sunday.

"I was trying to reflect an upbeat attitude of the team and the president about the course his illness has had," Conley told reporters on Sunday. "I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction and in doing so, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which isn't necessarily true." 'AGGRESSIVE' CAMPAIGN CONTINUES

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Sunday found Biden had opened a 10 point lead over Trump nationally, slightly wider than it has been for the past two months. Some 65% of Americans said Trump likely would not have been infected had he taken the virus more seriously -- a view that half of registered Republicans polled supported. Some 55% said they did not believe Trump had been telling the truth about the virus. Trump's campaign vowed that Vice President Mike Pence, who would assume the presidency if Trump were unable to carry out his duties, would have an "aggressive" campaign schedule this week, as would Trump's three oldest children.

"We can't stay in our basement or shut down the economy indefinitely. We have to take it head-on," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Pence, who tested negative on Friday, is scheduled to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Biden, who largely avoided direct criticism of Trump during a campaign trip to Michigan on Friday, took a more aggressive tone on Saturday while speaking to a transit workers' union, even as he wished the president well. "I'm in a little bit of a spot here, because I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady now," Biden said, adding he hoped Trump and his wife Melania, who also has the illness, make a full recovery.

But he quickly turned to Trump's response to the pandemic, calling it "unconscionable" and blasting Trump's comment in an interview this summer that "it is what it is" when asked about the death toll. Biden, who tested negative on Friday, told reporters he would next be tested on Sunday. His campaign will begin releasing the results of each test, a spokesman said.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020